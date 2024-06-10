Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by law enforcement officials.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 19-year-old man was killed in a double shooting that happened in West Philadelphia on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:06 a.m. along the unit block of S. 60th Street, when two people -- two men, aged 19 and 21 -- were both shot multiple times.

Officials said both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where the man -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was pronounced at about 11:14 a.m.

The older victim has been listed in critical condition, law enforcement officials said.

On Monday morning, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said investigators believe the men were targeted as suspected shooters walked up to both men and shot them.

Police officials have said that no arrests have been made in this incident and no weapons have been recovered, but an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.