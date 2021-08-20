15-Year-Old Girl, Shot While Playing Basketball With Brother, Dies

A 15-year-old girl who was shot twice in the head while playing basketball with her brother at a Philadelphia playground has died.

Simone-Monea Rogers died Wednesday, one day after the shooting at Jerome Brown Playground on the 1900 block of West Ontario Street, Philadelphia Police Officer Eric McLaurin said Friday.

The girl had been on the basketball court with her brother and two friends when someone inexplicably fired six to eight shots in their direction. Rogers, who lived only one block away from the playground, was shot once in the left side of her face and once in the right side of her head.

The gunfire caused people in the area to scatter for safety, leaving Rogers' body alone on the court.

"The tragedy about this is when police arrived at location, she was laying face-down on the basketball court all by herself," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police were combing over surveillance video to reconstruct from where the gunman fired the bullets and if any suspects can be identified.

This year, at least 47 minors have been shot in Philadelphia, eight fatally, according to figures from the Philadelphia Controller’s Office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.