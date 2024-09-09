15-year-old critical after shooting outside Dunkin' Donuts near Temple University

A young man is in critical condition after a shooting near Temple University Monday afternoon.

Police said at around 3:53 p.m. a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the right hip near the 1400 block of Cecil B. Morre Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition, according to officials.

https://twitter.com/officialTUPA/status/1833234041707127244

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

SkyForce10 was over the scene which appeared to have taken place outside of a Dunkin' Donuts.

Police are actively investigating the scene, which remains secure.

At this time, no weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.