14-Year-Old Shot and Killed on SEPTA El Train Platform in West Philly

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

At 2:09 p.m. on SEPTA’s westbound Market-Frankford Line platform at 5200 Market Street a 14-year-old boy was shot, according to the police.

He was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and left arm. He was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m., police said.

According to video evidence from SEPTA, the shooter was seen wearing a black facemask and a black hoodie with the word "essential" on it. He was carrying a lime-green firearm.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Officers are searching for three boys that fled the scene. One was wearing a cream-colored hoodie. The other two are wearing the same black hoodie with a white circle design on it.

The alleged suspects were last seen fleeing westbound on Market St.

No arrests have been made at this time and there is no further information at this time.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.