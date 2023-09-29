Philadelphia

14-year-old in custody after stabbing another teen in Philly, police say

The incident occurred on the 1500 block of N. 15 Street at 12:13 p.m., according to police

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 17-year-old boy, Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the incident occurred on the 1500 block of N. 15 Street at 12:13 p.m.

The 17-year-old was stabbed once in the right shoulder, transported to the hospital by medics and listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said the 14-year-old was placed in custody and two knives were recovered.

No further information has been released by police.

