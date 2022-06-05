At least 14 people were shot, three of them killed, when gunmen fired into a crowd on a popular stretch of South Street in Philadelphia late Saturday night.

It happened on South Street between 2nd and 3rd streets shortly before midnight. Hundreds of people were out enjoying the night when officers said they heard multiple gunshots, then saw several gunmen firing into a crowd.

An officer fired his gun at one of the shooters, Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said. It is not known if the suspect was struck; however, they did drop their gun and flee.

Casings and a shot out window along 200blk of South St. 13 people shot, 2 dead. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/tVmM3bO0eB — Matt Schaffer (@photoguy603) June 5, 2022

The officer was "within 10 to 15 yards of the shooter, watching this person shoot into the crowd" when he decided to engage, Pace said.

At least 14 people were struck by the barrage of gunfire, police said. Three of them, two men and a woman, were shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

South Street is a popular area in Philadelphia lined with restaurants, shops and bars. It is highly trafficked among both locals and tourists.

"There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace said.

Pace said two guns were found at the scene, one of them with an extended magazine.

The search for the gunmen continued Sunday morning, police said. One of the shooters was last seen running south on American Street between 2nd and 3rd streets.

Police are hoping businesses along South Street captured the shooting on surveillance video

"I want to emphasize that South Street is manned by numerous police officers," Pace said. "This is standard deployment for Friday and Saturday night - weekends - and especially during the summer months."

Philadelphia police said a separate shooting incident happened nearby around 11 p.m. Officers found 13 bullet casings at 4th and Bainbridge, a couple blocks away. Pace said investigators are looking into whether there's a connection in the two shootings.

Last Tuesday, video captured the moments a woman and other gunmen opened fire on the 400 block of South Street – less than two blocks away from Sunday's shooting. One man was injured.

"Furious. I am furious, not just for my neighborhood, for the whole country. If I hear one more time ‘thoughts and prayers’ – bull---," neighbor Maureen Long said through tears. "We cannot disagree about this. We have to do something. I don't care what your political leanings are. We can't continue to let people kill people."

As of Sunday morning, there were at least 212 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 6% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.