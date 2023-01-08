1-Year-Old Boy Killed, Woman Hurt in Crash in Delaware

A baby boy was killed while a woman was injured in a car crash in Delaware on Saturday.

On Saturday around 2:45 p.m., a 2019 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard in Harrington, Delaware. At the same time, a 2022 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the left lane of South Dupont Highway.

Police said the driver of the Fiesta tried to change lanes and moved from the right lane to the left lane. The left rear of the Fiesta then struck the right front of the Tacoma.

The driver of the Fiesta lost control of her car which went off the road and then collided with a tree, overturning onto its hood.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Tacoma came to a stop on the shoulder of the road after sustaining minor damage to its bumper.

A passenger inside the Fiesta, a 1-year-old boy from Denton, Maryland, was inside a front-facing car seat that was secured in the rear-passenger seat. The child suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police are not releasing the baby’s identity pending the notification of his family members.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 27-year-old woman from Denton, Maryland, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Tacoma were injured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for about six hours.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident. If you witnessed the crash or have any information on it, please call Sergeant J. Wheatley at 302-698-8518. You can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of help, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center offers support and resources 24 hours a day through the toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.