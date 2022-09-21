Germantown

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Germantown Triple Shooting

A triple shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to Philadelphia police, three men in their 20s were shot on the 500 block of East Queen Lane shortly before 3 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and head. Police said he died at the hospital about 10 minutes later.

Another man, 23, was shot multiple times in his chest, PPD said. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The third victim, a 29-year-old man, was stable after being shot in his hip, police said.

Philadelphia police said no arrests had been made Wednesday afternoon.

Entering Wednesday, at least 389 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to police. That's up 1% from last year, which wound up the deadliest on record.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

