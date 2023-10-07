1 killed, 1 injured after shooting on I-95 in Delaware County, police say

A part of I-95 in Delaware County was shut down early Saturday after police found one man shot to death and another man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said officers were called out to I-95 northbound in Upper Chichester Township at 1:22 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 41-year-old man inside a vehicle dead from apparent gunshot wounds and a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said the surviving man was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

CLEARED: Police activity on I-95 northbound between Delaware State Line and Exit: WELCOME CENTER/WEIGH STATION. — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) October 7, 2023

I-95 northbound had been shut down for hours due to the investigation but has since reopened.

Police have not made any arrests in this case and are asking if anyone has information on this incident to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP media at 484-840-1000.

This is a developing story check back for updates.