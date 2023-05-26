1 Injured in Stabbing Outside High School in West Philly

A boy was injured in a stabbing outside a West Philadelphia high school Friday afternoon.

At 2:35 p.m. outside Parkway West High School on the 4700 block of Fairmount Avenue, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital by police where he was placed in stable condition, according to the police.

There is no further information from police at this time on the incident.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.