1 Dead as Others Jump to Escape Flames From Philly Fire

Firefighters made a grisly discovery Saturday when they found a person dead while sitting on a chair after a fire consumed part of a Southwest Philadelphia apartment complex.

The blaze at the International City Apartments on the 8500 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in Eastwick erupted around 7 a.m. and forced some people to jump from second-floor windows to escape the flames, Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Chief Robert Wilkins said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters got the flames under control a little less than half an hour after they arrived, at which point they found a body sitting in a chair in the first-story apartment where the fire began, Wilkins said.

Neighbors told NBC10 the deceased was homebound and unable to move without assistance.

No one was hurt while jumping out of windows, but two people had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation, Wilkins said. In total, the fire damaged four apartments and displaced around a dozen people, including some families and elderly people.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.