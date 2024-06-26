Philadelphia

1 dead, another injured in a double shooting in North Philly, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man is dead, and an elderly man was injured in a double shooting that took place in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:41 p.m., police said a shooting occurred along the 800 block of Foulkrod Street.

The deceased victim sustained multiple gunshots throughout his body. He has not been identified at this time by officials.

The second victim, a 67-year-old man, was shot in the left arm. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to the police.

No arrests have been made at this time. 

Police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

