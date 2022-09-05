1 Dead, 4 Injured in North Philly Labor Day Shooting

1 person died in a North Philadelphia shooting early Monday morning that injured four others, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. on 8th and Russell streets in the Franklinville neighborhood, police said.

Multiple shell casings were found circled at the scene.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Sept. 1, shows at least 337 fatal and 1,275 non deadly victims of gunfire in 2022. The Philadelphia Police Department had recorded at least 364 killings, a 2% increase from the same time in 2021, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia's recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.