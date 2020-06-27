1 Dead, 3 Wounded in Philadelphia; 2 Shot in Bala Cynwyd

At least one man died and five other people were wounded early Saturday morning as gun violence again took hold of various Philadelphia neighborhoods as well as an area just outside city borders in Bala Cynwyd.

In Southwest Philadelphia, a man was shot and killed in an alleyway near the intersection of S. 67th Street and Greenway Avenue shortly after 2 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Shootings before and after the one in Southwest Philadelphia also left three men and two women hurt.

Around 1:45 a.m, a man and woman were both shot on the 800 block of N. 10th Street in South Philadelphia. The man was struck in the stomach, chest and glute while the woman was shot in the leg, police said. They were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the man was in critical condition and the woman in stable condition.

In West Philadelphia, a man was shot on the 600 block of N. 55th Street around 2:30 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Just before 3 a.m., an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were struck multiple times as they sat near the front entrance of the former More 101.1 FM studio on the 200 block of City Avenue, the Lower Merion Township Police Department said. What appeared to be a bullet hole could be seen in the window of a nearby Hilton Hotel.

The radio studio is located just outside Philadelphia, and both victims are Philadelphia residents, Lower Merion police said. Police believe the shooters were three men who fled north on City Avenue in a dark-colored sedan.

No arrests were immediately reported in any of the shootings. Meanwhile, Philadelphia continues to face its largest number of homicides since 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.