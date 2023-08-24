1 dead, 2 injured in shooting where over 60 shots were fired in South Philly

A man is dead and two others are in the hospital following a shooting in South Philadelphia Thursday night.

At 8:52 p.m. near 700 Daly Street police officers located three victims. A 37-year-old man who was shot 18 times throughout the body, a 31-year-old man shot twice in the left arm and a 28-year-old man shot once in the left leg, according to the police.

The 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m., police said.

The two other victims were also transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting is believed to be a shootout. There were over 60 spent shell casings found at the scene.

Multiple parked cars in the area were hit by bullets, Small said.

Police are not sure if the victims knew each other but they believe that the 37-year-old was the intended target.

At this time police do not have any description of the shooters. They are checking surrounding cameras at nearby businesses.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.