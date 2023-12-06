1 dead, 2 critical after shooting inside corner store near Kensington

A man is dead and two others sare in the hospital in critical condition after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:59 p.m. police responded to the 2900 block of Hancock Street in the Fairhill neighborhood where they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a corner store.

A 34-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the chest. He was transported by police to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m., police said.

The other two men, a 61-year-old and an unidentified man in his mid-20s, were both shot in the head and transported to hospital where they were both placed in critical condition, according to officials.

At this time no arrests have been made and nothing was recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.