Live updates: Eagles host Falcons on Monday Night Football

Follow along as the Eagles host the Falcons on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of the NFL season.

By Dave Zangaro

USA Today Images

What to Know

  • The Eagles (1-0) are the favorites as they host the Falcons (0-1). Here are our predictions.
  • As the Eagles look to improve to 2-0, here are some key matchups to watch against the Falcons.
  • Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown suffered a hamstring injury this week and is officially out against Atlanta.
  • With Brown sidelined, newcomer Jahan Dotson is ready to take a bigger role on offense.
  • Super Bowl hero Nick Foles will officially retire as a member of the Eagles and will serve as honorary captain for this game.
  • Our NBC Sports Philadelphia coverage will kick off with Birds Huddle at 6 p.m., followed by Birds Huddle Game Day at 6:30 and Eagles Pregame Live at 7.

The Eagles are hosting the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 home opener at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Follow along for updates throughout the day from Dave Zangaro, Reuben Frank, John Clark and more.

