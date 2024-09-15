A.J. Brown will miss Eagles' home opener with hamstring injury

Superstar receiver A.J. Brown will miss the Eagles’ home opener Monday night vs. the Falcons, the Eagles announced in an updated injury report.

Brown, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Friday, sat out practice on Saturday and was initially listed as questionable. But the Eagles downgraded him on Sunday, which means he’ll miss a regular-season game for the first time since he joined the Eagles in 2022.

Brown, who had five catches for 119 yards in the opener vs. the Packers, has the 3rd-most receiving yards in the NFL since opening day 2022 with 3,071, trailing only Tyreek Hill (3,663) and CeeDee Lamb (3,169).

With Brown out, the Eagles plan to start recent acquisition Jahan Dotson, the 16thpick in the 2022 draft. Dotson had 84 catches for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons with the Commanders. The Eagles acquired Dotson and a 5th-round pick on Aug. 22 in exchange for a 3rd-round pick and two 7th-round picks.

There’s a good chance practice squad receiver Parris Campbell, the Colts’ 2nd-round pick in 2019, will be a game-day activation. Campbell spent training camp with the Eagles.

Brown missed the Eagles’ wild-card loss to the Bucs in January with a knee injury, but he’s played in 37 consecutive regular-season games since December 2021 with the Titans. With Brown out for Tampa, DeVonta Smith had eight catches for a franchise-postseason-record 148 yards but not other wide receiver had more than 22 yards.

In his career, Brown has played in 78 of a possible 84 games. On Friday in São Paulo, he increased his career receiving yards total to 6,066 yards and became the 14th-fastest player in NFL history to 6,000 career yards.

Rookie receiver Johnny Wilson, who played 10 snaps in his NFL debut vs. the Packers, is still listed as questionable for Monday night. The Eagles’ only active wide receivers who are not on the injury report are Smith, Dotson and Britain Covey.

Along with Campbell, Danny Gray, Kyle Phillips and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint are also on the practice squad. Gray was a 3rd-round pick of the 49ers in 2022 and has one career catch. Phillips, a 5th-round pick of the Titans in 2022, has 23 catches for 259 yards. Jacksaint, who was in camp with the Commanders along with Dotson, is an undrafted free agent and hasn’t played in the NFL.

