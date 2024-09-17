Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown reportedly expects to ‘miss a couple weeks' with injury

By Dave Zangaro

The Eagles are playing against the Falcons on Monday Night Football without star receiver A.J. Brown.

They might have to play the Saints next week without him too.

During the ESPN broadcast, sideline reporter Lisa Salters said she spoke pre-game with Brown, who expects to miss a couple of weeks with the injury.

Here’s what Salters said in her report:

“I talked to A.J. Brown just before kickoff. He said what happened in practice on Friday was really just a freak thing. He said he was running a route, his hamstring tightened up on him. He said he does not think it’s too serious but he does expect to miss a couple of weeks.”

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1835840111516450961

Brown suffered his hamstring injury during Friday’s practice and was held out of Saturday’s practice. He was initially listed as questionable but got downgraded on Sunday to out.

Brown, 27, is at the game, watching from the Eagles’ sideline.

Without Brown on Monday night, the Eagles elevated Parris Campbell from the practice squad but have been going with DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey and Johnny Wilson too.

The Eagles traded for Dotson on Aug. 22 for an instance like this. While they obviously wanted to have a better third receiver for their 11 personnel package, they also wanted an option if one of their top two receivers ever had to miss time. Dotson was a first-round pick but the Commanders were willing to let him go after just two seasons in the NFL. In two years with the Commanders, Dotson had 84 catches for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Even though the Eagles have other options, missing Brown is a big blow. He’s a Pro Bowler and one of the top receivers in the NFL. He has gone over 1,400 yards in each of the last two seasons, which are the two best receiving seasons in franchise history.

The Eagles will play the Saints (2-0) on Sunday in New Orleans in Week 3.

