The following content is created in consultation with Main Line Health. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Philadelphia's editorial staff. To learn more about Main Line Health, visit www.mainlinehealth.org/bariatrics.

More than 70% of adults in the United States are overweight including those who are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control. From the long-term health consequences such as heart disease and Type-2 diabetes, to daily aches and pains, obesity can take over all aspects of a person’s life.

But don’t let your weight control you – get control of your weight.

There is a misconception that weight loss surgery is an easy way out, but in reality, lifestyle changes sometimes just aren’t enough to tackle severe obesity. If your efforts to exercise and eat healthier are proving unsuccessful, bariatric surgery could be an effective option for you.

Bariatric surgery helps with long-term weight loss by restricting the amount of food the stomach can hold, changing a patient's eating habits, and reducing hunger. In addition to losing weight, bariatric surgery helps patients eliminate chronic health problems such as diabetes and high blood pressure. The procedure is ideal for people with a BMI (Body Mass Index) over 35, with co-morbidities or just a BMI over 40.

Main Line Health can help you learn more. Join Dr. Richard Ing, Bryn Mawr Hospital’s Medical Director of Bariatric Surgery, on Wednesday, June 27 at 12:30 p.m. for a free webinar: Weight Loss Options. Dr. Ing has performed more than 1,000 bariatric surgeries in the last 20 years.

Main Line Health offers a comprehensive approach to weight loss. Patients meet with the whole team – the nurse practitioner, surgeon, bariatric manager, physical therapist, nutritionist, and sleep medicine specialist, who are all dedicated to creating a supportive environment for every patient in his or her weight loss journey. And the process of getting started doesn’t have to be long and tedious; Main Line Health can finish all of your evaluations and testing in just one day.

This expertise, combined with Main Line Health’s comprehensive approach, can help determine the best weight loss option for you.

For more tips and useful insights about weight loss options, watch the Main Line Health’s ‘Weight Loss Options’ Webinar. Click here.