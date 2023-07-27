How to keep cool in hot weather: Safety tips during heat waves

What to Know Hot temperatures kill hundreds of people every year with heat-related deaths topping more than 700 every year in the United States alone, according to the CDC.

There are certain actions you can take to stay safe during a heatwave -- or just hot weather in general.

The CDC shares tips on how to keep your cool.

Dangerously hot conditions arrived in the tri-state Thursday and are expected to last through the weekend in what is expected to be the first heat wave of the summer.

These hot conditions have proven dangerous time and time again. Hot temperatures kill hundreds of people every year with heat-related deaths topping more than 700 every year in the United States alone, according to the CDC.

However, there are certain actions you can take to stay safe during a heatwave -- or just hot weather in general.

First, it is important to understand, according to the CDC, that there are certain factors that contribute to a person's ability, or inability, to cool off including high humidity which keeps one's body from releasing internal heat as fast as it may need to, and personal factors (such as one's age, obesity, if they are sick with fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, prescription drug and alcohol use).

According to the CDC, everyone, regardless of their age or health history, should take these steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, injuries, and death during hot weather:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as possible. If you do not have AC, contact your local health department or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area.

Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty. Notice any out of the norm body conditions, for example. muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness, the CDC said.

Take cool showers or baths to help your body cool down.

Check on friends and neighbors and have someone check on you.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Limit use of the stove and oven—it will make you and your house hotter.

Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals. However, if you are a diabetic, have high blood pressure or other chronic illnesses, the CDC recommends speaking with your healthcare provider before consuming a sports drink.

Avoid hot and heavy meals since they add heat to your body.

Check the local news for health and safety updates.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully. Try to limit your outdoor activity to when temperatures are the coolest, like morning and evening hours. If you must participate in an outdoor activity, the CDC recommends: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and sunscreen. Pace yourself. Have teammates monitor each other. Seek medical care right away if you or a teammate has symptoms of a heat-related illness or heatstroke.



While the above CDC tips are for everyone, the agency warns that those who are at highest risk include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness. If someone you care for falls under any of these categories, you should closely monitor them and make sure they are drinking enough water, have access to air conditioning and check to see if they need help keeping cool.

For more information, click here.

For tips on how to keep you pets cool and safe during hot temperatures, click here.