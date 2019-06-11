Philadelphians are celebrating their differences and promoting pride in their mental and physical disabilities with a week full of events.

Disability Pride Week officially kicked off Monday with a flag raising. The celebration will conclude Friday with Disability Pride Parade at the National Convention Center.

Here’s a full look at all the events happening for Disability Pride Week. All are free to attend:

Intelligent Lives

Check out a free screening of the film “Intelligent Lives,” which features three main characters with intellectual disabilities. There will also be a bake sale and art exhibit with pieces from the movie.

Where: The Barbara and Harvey Brodsky Enrichment Center of JFCS at 345 Montgomery Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Piss on Pity: Story of Adapt

If you’re interested in documentaries, there will be a free screening of “Piss of Pity,” which follows the disability rights movement. There will be a Q&A afterwards with members of the film.

Where: Kline Institute of Trial Advocacy at 100-118 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arts in the Courtyard

Forty artists will take over the courtyard of City Hall with tables displaying their art. There will also be food trucks, show and tells and music. This event is to promote visibility of artists with disabilities and their impact on the art world.

Where: City Hall

When: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Take a Look at This Heart

For all you hopeless romantics, there will be a free screening of “Take a Look at This Heart.” The story follows 17 people who have disabilities or have a significant other with a disability. There will also be a Q&A after the movie.

Where: Randall Theater at 1301 W Norris St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Disability Pride Happy Hour

Celebrate Disability Pride week with food, drinks and games at Field House. (All food and beverages must be paid by the attendee.)

Where: Field House at 1150 Filbert St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

When: Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Disability Pride Parade and Celebration

Celebrate your differences and promote visibility of people with disabilities in the pride parade. The parade will start at 6th and Arch Street and move to 6th and Market Street. Then the parade will conclude at City Hall.

Where: National Constitution Center

When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.