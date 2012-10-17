Get up to TWO FREE TREES for your yard this Fall through the TreePhilly Yard Tree Giveaway!

Pre-register for your trees here on the TreePhilly website by October 19th, then pick up your tree at the Yard Tree Giveaway event, where you will learn how to properly plant and care for your new tree.

You must own property in Philadelphia and plant the trees in the ground in your private yard space, not in the sidewalk outside of your property.

If you don’t pre-register, you can still get a tree by attending one of the giveaways as a walk-in.

Walk-ins will be accepted in the second hour of the event, only at the giveaway event assigned to your zip code (this is to ensure that we will have enough trees for everyone!).

Sat. Oct 27th, 11am-1pm, Haverford Library (5543 Haverford Ave 19139) -- Zip codes: 19151, 19143, 19139, 19142, 19153

Sat. Oct 27th, 2-4pm, NKCDC Garden Center (1825 Frankford Ave. 19125) -- Zip codes: 19134, 19133, 19125, 19122, 19123, 19130, 19103, 19102, 19107, 19106

Sun. Oct 28th, 11am-1pm, Columbus Square (1300 South 12th St. 19147) -- Zip codes: 19112, 19148, 19145, 19146, 19147, 19104

Sun. Oct 28th, 2-4pm, West Oak Lane Library (2000 Washington Lane 19138) -- Zip codes: 19138, 19150, 19119, 19128

Sat. Nov 3rd, 11am-1pm, Second Baptist Church of Frankford (1801 Meadow St. 19124) -- Zip codes: 19124, 19137, 19120, 19141, 19126, 19149, 19135

Sat. Nov 3rd, 2-4pm, Hunting Park Rec Center (900 Hunting Park Ave. 19140) -- Zip codes: 19140, 19131, 19121, 19132, 19129, 19127, 19118, 19144

Sun. Nov 4th, 11am-1pm, Pennypack Environmental Center (8600 Veree Rd. 19115) -- Zip codes: 19136, 19152, 19111, and 19115

Sun. Nov 4th, 2-4pm, Pennypack Environmental Center (8600 Veree Rd. 19115) -- Zip codes: 19116, 19154, and 19114

In addition, we recently received word that TreePhilly is the featured project for a new fundraising tool that the City is piloting – Citizinvestor.

Citizinvestor is a crowd sourced fundraising website where citizens of a municipality can donate to projects that they would like to see happen in their city, such as TreePhilly. Our target for TreePhilly is $12,875 which will allow us to give away even more trees during the Fall giveaway. We have until Sat. Nov. 10th to raise the money, so please consider supporting us by donating here.