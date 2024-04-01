You might have to move your car in the name of cleaner Philadelphia streets.

The Philadelphia Streets Department is moving ahead with is Mechanical Cleaning Program, which sweeps and cleans roads.

The goal of the curb-to-curb cleaning in 14 neighborhoods with "the highest concentration of litter" is to keep trash off streets and out of waterways, the Philadelphia Sanitation Department says.

The Mechanical Cleaning Program begins today in 14 neighborhoods. Motorists are reminded to move their vehicles during the designated times listed on posted "No Parking" signs. Find out if you live on a block that will receive cleaning https://t.co/lzsYIFRJgx. pic.twitter.com/DxxepIAvBi — philastreets (@PhilaStreets) April 1, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"The City is committed to improving the quality of life across the city, while giving residents an opportunity to see first hand how we are making Philadelphia neighborhoods clean, green, and more vibrant,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said. “We are proud to provide these additional city services to supplement cleaning efforts in neighborhoods that need it the most. Not only will these efforts contribute to a city that is not only cleaner and greener, but also equitable and resilient."

From which streets are on the list to when mechanical street cleaning takes place, here's your guide to 2024 street sweeping in Philadelphia:

Where and when will Philadelphia street sweeping take place in 2024?

The City plans to clean streets from April 1 to Nov. 1, 2024. Here's where Philadelphia officials say will be targeted:

The 2024 Mechanical Cleaning Program will launch on Monday, April 1 in the following areas:

Frankford: Levick to Adams Ave. from Griscom St. to Keystone

2024 Expanded Cleaning: Frankford Avenue to Keystone St from Levick Ave to Bridge St

Germantown: Berkley St. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield St.

Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.

Logan: Godfrey St. to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad St. to Mascher St

2024 Expanded Cleaning: 5th to Mascher Sts from Godfrey Ave to Roosevelt Blvd

Nicetown: Broad St. to Hunting Park, Clarissa St. and Stenton Av from Lindley/Logan Sts to Allegheny Av

2024 Expanded Cleaning: Hunting Park Lippincott to from Broad St to Hunting Park and Windrim to Lindley St/Logan St from Stenton Av to Windrim Av.

North Central: Broad St. to 22nd St. from Allegheny to Diamond St.

2024 Expanded Cleaning: Glenwood to Allegheny from 22nd to Broad Sts

Paschall: 58th St. to 70th St. from Cobbs Creek to Dicks Ave.

2024 Expanded Cleaning: Cobbs Creek to Greenway from 70th St to Cobbs Creek

Point Breeze: Christian St. to McKean St. from Broad St. to 24 th St.

St. Port Richmond: Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.

South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4 th St. to 8 th St.

St. to 8 St. Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49 th St. to Cemetery Ave. and 58 th to 61 st from Cobbs Creek to Kingsessing Av

St. to Cemetery Ave. and 58 to 61 from Cobbs Creek to Kingsessing Av Strawberry Mansion: Diamond/Sedgley to Allegheny Ave. from 22nd to 33rd Sts

2024 Expanded Cleaning: Allegheny to Lehigh Avenues from 22nd to 29th Sts

West Fairhill: Front to 13th St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond

2024 Expanded Cleaning: 5th to Front from Susquehanna to Diamond

West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.

"Integrating the current areas already receiving mechanical street cleaning allows for a proactive citywide strategy that addresses quality of life issues in every neighborhood prioritizing the most underserved communities first,” Philadelphia Director of Clean and Green Initiatives Carlton Williams said.

What about cars parked on Philly streets?

Crews will need room to get the brooms to curb lines, the City said. Cars being moved will be on a block-by-block basis.

"To facilitate a more detailed cleaning, there will be restricted parking on some streets in all 14 areas," the City said. "Some of the routes in the expanded mechanical cleaning pilot program will require residents to move their vehicles."

The City urged people to pay attention to posted "no parking" signs.

"Parking is restricted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., on a staggered schedule," Philadelphia officials wrote. "Alternate street parking intervals will be staggered from 9 – 11 a.m.,11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and 1 – 3 p.m. The program will operate four days per week, Monday through Thursday excluding City-observed holidays. Any unplanned obstacles, i.e., blocked streets or mechanical failure may cause a delay or cancellation for the day. Efforts will be made to service locations as quickly as possible."

The first month of the program includes warnings for drivers who don't move cars. After that the Philadelphia Parking Authority fines will begin, the City said.

"Beginning on Monday, April 29, posted 'No Parking' signs will be enforced with assessed fines," Philly officials said.