Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus outbreak

Weddings Broken Up By New Jersey Cops Because of Coronavirus Rules

Cops in Lakewood cited the coronavirus ban on public gatherings for forcings two weddings to disperse

By NBC10 Staff

Michael Harlan Turkell

Big New Jersey weddings are off for now!

" data-ellipsis="false">

Is it good luck for your marriage if your wedding is broken up by law enforcement?

Two weddings in Lakewood, New Jersey, were forced to end prematurely due to New Jersey's ban on public gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak, local police said.

"We did respond to two weddings last evening. One on Vassar Avenue just before 8 p.m. and the other on Oak Street shortly after 8 p.m.," Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said in a statement Tuesday. "Upon arrival, the Officers advised the staff that they cannot host gatherings of more than 50 people. The staff and attendees dispersed without incident."

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus outbreak Mar 7

Where Cases of the New Coronavirus Have Been Reported in the Philly Area

coronavirus testing Mar 17

How and Where to Get Tested for Coronavirus

New Jersey added 91 additional cases of the new coronavirus to its tally on Tuesday as the deadly virus continues to spread in the Garden State. That brings the total cases statewide to 269.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus outbreakNew Jerseycoronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us