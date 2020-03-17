What to Know Cases of the new coronavirus have spiked in recent days.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there had been 267 people who tested positive for COVID-19 and three people who have died, New Jersey health officials said.

In an attempt to prevent interactions and slow the virus' spread, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all malls to be closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

New Jersey has 89 more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as the deadly virus continues to spread in the Garden State.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new total of 267 COVID-19 positive cases during a Tuesday afternoon coronavirus briefing with state health officials.

New Jersey has seen a big spike in cases as they have increased testing for COVID-19 in recent days. Just on Monday, the total jumped by 80 positive COVID-19 cases from Sunday.

Most of the cases, including three deaths, have occurred in North Jersey. But, there have been cases reported in the southern part of the state, including Burlington and Camden counties. On Tuesday, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli announced the first two cases in Gloucester County.

"In many respects, this is Day One of life in New Jersey under new measures we put into place yesterday" to slow the spread of the virus, Murphy said.

In response to the outbreak, Murphy closed many public places Monday, including schools, casinos, theaters and gyms. Restaurants and bars can only serve takeout and delivery.

On Tuesday, he added the closure of all indoor malls and amusement parks, effective at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Murphy said he understands the closures and restrictions are "drastic" and could be confusing to some people. He says the state "makes the final call" when it comes to closures.

Murphy is also continuing to ask New Jersey residents to not drive around from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless it is essential.

He also continued to urge young people to avoid large crowds and going out as to not spread the new coronavirus to more vulnerable people. Some of the people who have tested positive were infected through community spread.

About 55% of the New Jersey cases have been hospitalized, Persichilli said.

Murphy said the state is looking at reopening shuttered wings of hospitals or using closed dorms to house quarantined patients. Murphy also said he had sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking that the Army Corps of Engineers to build hospitals in New Jersey, and called Vice President Mike Pence to make the same request.

Murphy is asking for "all 9 million of us" in New Jersey to do their parts.

Health officials continue to urge good hygiene, like hand washing and not touching your face, and social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.