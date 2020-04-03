Coronavirus Pandemic
Target to Limit Customers, Give Masks, Gloves to Workers

Once the chain starts monitoring and potentially limiting store traffic, the number of shoppers allowed into stores will depend on the store's size

By Dirk DeYoung | Philadelphia Business Journal

Target Corp. on Sunday will start limiting the number of shoppers it allows in its stores to enhance social distancing as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the nation, the company announced on Thursday.

The Minneapolis-based retailer also said it will provide disposable face masks and gloves to 350,000 store and distribution centers workers in the next two weeks, as well as to the "shoppers" Target employs through its Shipt same-day delivery operation, the Philadelphia Business Journal Reports.

Once the chain starts monitoring and potentially limiting store traffic, the number of shoppers allowed into stores will depend on the store's size. "Occupancy limits will vary by location and be determined by the store's specific square footage to enhance the average space per person and reduce the possibility of congestion," the announcement said. "If metering is required, a Target team member will provide a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers."

