SEPTA to Ramp Up Regional Rail Service as COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

Public transit riders in Philadelphia will soon be able to take advantage of increased SEPTA regional rail services, as more coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.

Starting Monday, June 29, regional rail will run hourly weekday service on most lines, with the Airport and Paoli/Thorndale lines running every 30 minutes throughout the day, the transit agency said in a news release. The Chestnut Hill West and Cynwyd lines will remain suspended.

“This is a significant step forward for SEPTA and our region as we work through the phases of COVID-19 recovery,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in a statement.

The agency highlighted a new “robust” cleaning program, as well as face covering requirements, as part of its efforts to maintain rider safety.

The scaling up of regional rail service will come only days before Philadelphia enters the “green” phase of the state coronavirus reopening plan. The transit agency had scaled down services to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which can be transmitted through close contact between people.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, NJ Transit will restore its full weekday schedule for rail and light rail services on Monday, July 6, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.

NJ Transit also highlighted its cleaning practices and face mask requirement.