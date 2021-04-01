Philly Is Moving to Phase 1C in Vaccine Rollout. Here's Who Will Be Eligible for a COVID Shot

NBC10 is one of dozens of news organizations producing BROKE in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push toward economic justice. Follow us at @BrokeInPhilly.

Four new groups of Philadelphians are now eligible for the vaccine, city health officials said Thursday, as the vaccination rollout officially entered Phase 1C.

Those newly eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine are:

Sanitation workers

Maintenance and janitorial staff

Utility workers

Postal and package delivery workers

Phase 1C will begin roughly four weeks after the city entered Phase 1B. On March 10, healthy Philadelphians ages 65 to 74 years old became eligible for the coronavirus vaccination in the city, health officials announced Wednesday.

People in the expanded age group should register on the official vaccine interest form to be added to the vaccination queue. After registering, they'll receive notification from the city in the coming days or weeks when it is time to schedule their first vaccination appointment.

There are now over 220 locations, including pharmacies, hospitals and the FEMA mass vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center where vaccine doses are now available.

The expanded availability for Philadelphia residents comes a day after Pennsylvania officials said the state would open its eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older, starting Monday, April 19. Philadelphia is operating on its own timeline.

Philadelphia's top health official implored all eligible residents, particularly those 65 and older, to get the vaccine as soon as possible because the city's case count continues to rise amid a possible third spike of the pandemic.

