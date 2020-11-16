New Jersey to Lower Limit on Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings Amid Coronavirus

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a TV interview early Monday he would lower indoor and outdoor capacity limits in New Jersey in the coming days.

Murphy said indoor gatherings will be capped at 10 -- echoing a move made by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week and another Gov. Ned Lamont made in Connecticut the week before that. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 150, a reduction of 70% from the current limit of 500.

Murphy told MSNBC Monday morning that private settings and virus fatigue have played a role in the recent surge of cases.

"We think those are steps coupled with some of the other steps we've taken, which will hopefully begin to shave these numbers down," Murphy told MNSBC. "It's gotten worse and it's going to get worse... particularly with the cold weather... with the holidays, this is going to get worse."

The first-term Democrat is expected to provide more details on the restrictions, including when the new restrictions will take effect, at his midday Monday coronavirus news briefing. (You can watch it live on this page at noon.)

The developments come after New Jersey broke its own single-day case pandemic case record twice in two days over the weekend, reflecting the struggles of the nation amid a coronavirus surge. The Garden State broke its spring record on Saturday when Murphy announced 4,395 new cases of COVID-19. It took 24 hours to break it again, with 4,540 on Sunday. Murphy called the increases "alarming."

Despite those highs, New Jersey hospitalizations are at a third of what they were at the end of April (just above 2,000). Treatment is more effective now than it was at the onset of the pandemic, which may translate to fewer and shorter hospitalization and ultimately, less tragedy. On the other hand, hospitalizations lag increases in cases and deaths lag increases in new admissions, which means the full impact of the latest coronavirus surge may not yet have fully materialized in those regards.

There are also significantly more tests being administered now than in the spring.

The new action on crowd limits in New Jersey is potentially one outcome of an emergency weekend summit convened by Cuomo with other Northeast governors, many of whom rolled out new protocol over the last week to stem their states' soaring rates of virus spread.

The country recorded more than 1 million new cases last week alone, including 156,416 on Saturday, which marked the eleventh day in a row that the United States recorded more than 100,000 daily cases. It now has well more than 11 million confirmed cases. More than a dozen states, including Pennsylvania, broke daily records of cases this weekend. Georgia was the only U.S. state to report a two-week decrease.

Experts say life in the U.S. won't return to any semblance of normalcy until there is an effective and widely available vaccine. That may not happen for months, despite encouraging news from Pfizer. Moderna followed up with its own positive news Monday, saying it expects to file for emergency approval of its vaccine in the "coming weeks," with 20 million doses ready to ship this year.

Even when a safe, effective vaccine is approved, delivery and distribution to millions of Americans remain a mammoth challenge for governors.

Murphy reiterated Monday that the state's health officials are working on a plan to equitably distribute the vaccine with front-line workers and other essential worker prioritized.