Philadelphia announced new coronavirus restrictions on Monday that aim to combat a lack of mask wearing and social distancing indoors at public spaces, restaurants, gyms and inside private homes.

The restrictions roll the city back to prohibitions that were put in place during the spring COVID-19 surge. Under the restrictions that will go into effect on Friday, indoor parties and dining will be nixed; fitness centers, museums and libraries will be closed; and eating and drinking will not be allowed at outdoor gatherings. We have a full breakdown of the new restrictions below.

Take out, delivery and outdoor dining with some new limitations are allowed to continue operating. Hair salons and barbers will be allowed to continue operating with the current restrictions in place.

Philadelphia has seen a precipitous rise in new COVID-19 infections over the past few weeks – going from nearly 400 new infections on Nov. 4 to more than 1,100 on Nov. 13. Overall in the city, fatalities from the disease topped 1,900 since the pandemic began. More than 55,000 residents were confirmed to have had the disease and more than 1,900 people have died.

"Unfortunately the epidemic is approaching its worst," Dr. Thomas Farley, the city's health commissioner, said on Monday. The current positivity rate is 13% and officials said there's been a 700% rise in new cases in the past two months.

Pennsylvania reported 9,675 new cases over the past two days with more than 2,440 people being hospitalized and 531 of those in an intensive care unit. Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said on Monday that contact tracing staff are having trouble getting people to provide details about where they've been leading up to their confirmed infection.

Nationwide, NBC News data shows the virus is being spread rapidly with more than 133,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours. 11.1 million Americans have contracted the disease with at least 240,300 of those people losing the battle against the virus.

The restrictions are being put into place as the holiday season nears. Public health experts fear family gatherings for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas and New Year's will only accelerate the virus' spread even further.

Many medical experts have pointed to smaller gatherings, like inside homes and around kitchen tables, as prime spreading events because of a lack of mask wearing and proper social distancing.

Philadelphia's restrictions are focused on reducing opportunities for people to linger indoors and where they'd have to remove their face masks.

Left unmitigated, Farley and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the city could see more than 3,000 new infections per day and that hospital capacity will be overrun by the end of 2020.

“We may totally exceed the hospital capacity in Philadelphia by the end of 2020," Farley said.

Farley said while the restrictions will only be in place for Philadelphia, he's urging his counterparts in the counties surrounding the city in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to enact similar measures since many people travel in between them and often city hospitals serve surrounding communities.

Here's a breakdown of the new COVID-19 restrictions lasting from Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 to Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Indoor gatherings of any size, in any location, public or private are prohibited

No indoor parties, group meals, watching sporting events as a group

No visiting between households

No indoor weddings, funerals or baby showers

Outdoor gatherings are limited by size and no food or drink

Outdoor gatherings are restricted to 10% occupancy or 10 people per 1,000 sq. ft.; cap of 2,000 people in very large spaces

No food or beverages can be served to ensure that people wear their masks at all times

Following Monday's announcement, the Philadelphia Eagles said fans will no longer be allowed in the stands during home games at Lincoln Financial Field.

Restaurant indoor dining must end and new changes for outdoor dining

Indoor dining at restaurants must cease

While restaurants have worked hard to follow precautions, the risk of people indoors during cold weather without masks is too great, officials said.

While restaurants have worked hard to follow precautions, the risk of people indoors during cold weather without masks is too great, officials said. Outdoor dining will be restricted to 4 seats per table and all must be from the same household to prevent spreading the virus from one house to another.

Retail stores can operate with limited occupancy

Reduced density inside retail stores must be enforced

No more than 5 persons per 1,000 sq.ft.

All staff and customers must wear masks

Stores should not serve any person who is not wearing a mask

Museums, theaters, gyms must close and youth sports to cease play

The following businesses must close or cease activities:

Youth, community and school sports

Gyms

Museums

Libraries

Bowling alleys, arcades and game spaces

Casinos

Senior day services

Youth and community sports organizers are asked to stop moving games and practices to surrounding counties that have less restrictions in place.

Religious institutions can operate with reduced occupancy

Celebration of services are allowed, but with a reduced density of 5% or 5 persons per 1,000 sq. ft.

Online worship services is encouraged

Continue work from home wherever possible

Workspaces are asked to continue allowing staff to work from home unless their job cannot be performed in that setting

Online only schooling for colleges and high schools

Only virtual learning will be allowed for colleges, universities and high schools through Jan. 1, 2021.

Child care and access centers, elementary and middle schools will be allowed to continue operating in-person activities with strict safety protocols in place including universal mask wearing and social distancing.

The Philadelphia school district was planning to return some students to classrooms in the coming days, but put the decision on hold after this recent spike in cases.

City officials say they know there's a lower risk of children becoming seriously ill if they contract the disease and that early childhood education is paramount. Also, essential workers need child care. They point to success seen in Europe where schools were allowed to remain open while reducing COVID-19 viral spread.

The following businesses are allowed to operate with current coronavirus restrictions, the city said:

Grocery stores and farmers markets

Pharmacies

Banks

Construction

Landscaping

Home-based construction, renovation, repair, and maintenance

Manufacturing and warehousing

Real estate operations and transactions

Health care services

Home-based support services, such as home health services

Taxis and ride share services

Transit

Outdoor mobile food carts and trucks

Hotels

Drive-in events in which people remain in their vehicles

Child day care and early learning centers

Elementary and middle schools

Access Centers for children in elementary and middle school

