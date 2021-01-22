Starting Friday, New Jersey now has six coronavirus mega vaccination sites open.

On Friday, the mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic County opens, bringing the total number of mega vaccination sites in New Jersey to six.

During the morning, Gov. Phil Murphy and health officials toured the previously opened COVID-19 vaccine mega site at the former Lord & Taylor store in the Moorestown Mall. The first-term Democrat already toured the site open at Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County.

New Jersey has cleared millions to begin receiving the vaccine. Among them are health care workers, first-responders, those 65 and older and people 16-64 years old with medical conditions (including smoking, which is a risk factor for the virus).

New Jersey has the infrastructure set up to start vaccinating more people against COVID-19 but doesn't have the supply of shots to meet demand, Murphy said Tuesday. The has been getting about 100,000 doses a week.

To date, more than 415,000 people in New Jersey have received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Nearly 60,000 people have received a second dose.

