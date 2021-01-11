Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Going Into Arms at New Jersey Megasites

What to Know Gov. Phil Murphy and health officials are touring what's being called a coronavirus vaccine megasite at Rowan University Monday.

The state hopes to vaccinate thousands of people each week at the Rowan site and others spread out in the state.

Ultimately, the state's goal is to vaccinate 70% of the population, or about 4.7 million people, within six months. The rollout of vaccinations has been slower than expected to this point.

As New Jersey continues to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus, the state has opened megasites around the state aimed at vaccinating thousands daily.

On Monday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials toured the Rowan University vaccination site in Gloucester County that opened Friday. You can watch Murphy's remarks below.

Discussing our statewide vaccination campaign. WATCH: https://t.co/OKAsC7gvv5 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 11, 2021

In New Jersey, inoculations so far have gone to health care workers, people at long-term care facilities, firefighters, police officers and other first responders in the 1A and 1B vaccination groups. Murphy has said the state wants to get those at the highest risk and the most vulnerable vaccinated first.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

The Rowan site and one in Morris County opened last week. Four more large-scale vaccination sites are planned, including at the Atlantic City Convention Center and Moorestown Mall. The Garden State is planning to open 200 smaller sites in addition to the six megasites.

More than 650,000 people have registered for vaccines online since the state website launched last Monday, Murphy's office said last week.

Last week, Murphy and health officials toured a vaccine megasite that opened at a former Sears store at Rockaway Townsquare in Morris County.

About 1,000 people per week will get the vaccine initially at the Morris County megasite, but officials hope to see that number rise to more about 2,400 per day over the next several weeks, said State Police Sgt. Marc Pellegrino. That will depend on how many doses that state receives from the federal government, which has lagged so far.

“We don't have the supply from the feds that we need, there's just no question about that,” Murphy said last week while touring the Morris County site. “I like everything we're doing inside the state to get prepared, things like today. But they don't have the doses that they ultimately could use when they're at full capacity. This is going to take some time.”

More people in New Jersey are getting the coronavirus vaccine in more places, including local supermarkets. As NBC10's Ted Greenberg shows us, additional options are on the horizon for those who will be eligible.

Ultimately, the state's goal is to vaccinate 70% of the population, or about 4.7 million people, within six months.

Entering Monday, New Jersey had reported more than 528,000 positive PCR tests since the start of the pandemic. More than 56,000 positive antigen tests have been reported. Nearly 18,000 deaths are confirmed to be from coronavirus-related complications. More than 2,000 other deaths as suspected to be due to COVID-19 complications.

Murphy and state health officials will hold a noon coronavirus news conference that you can watch live on this page.

This story is developing and will be updated.