WATCH Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus Spread Ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving fast approaching and people being urged not to gather indoors for large extended family meals, Gov. Phil Murphy is urging people to take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and offering help for those dealing with stress.

"This Thanksgiving, we hope that you and your loved ones have made plans to remain safe this year so we can look forward to bigger celebrations next year," the first-term Democrat said at his Monday coronavirus news briefing.

Indoor private gatherings in New Jersey are capped at 10 people in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially during the holiday season where extended groups of people traditionally gather for meals.

New Jersey has laid out guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving amid the pandemic. The state health department suggests any gatherings be outdoors, that family groups are spread out and that people remain masked as much as possible.

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy weighed in on Monday, as well, by asking people to show gratitude by staying home for the holiday.

This Thanksgiving, show your thanks and gratitude for your loved ones, our frontline workers, and your community by staying home. — Tammy Murphy (@FirstLadyNJ) November 23, 2020

Gov. Murphy noted that the holidays could bring on new stresses for people and reminded New Jerseyans that help is available for those in need.

With everything we’ve endured this year, the stress of the Holiday Season may be too much for some to bear.



Help is available. We are here for you.

💙Call 1-866-202-4357

💙Text “NJHOPE” to 51684

💙Videophone 973-870-0677 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 23, 2020

Coronavirus cases have rapidly increased this month in New Jersey as the state broke 300,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic this weekend. The state reported 3,592 new cases on Monday to bring the statewide total to nearly 310,000.

Hospitalizations have also been on the rise in recent weeks. Nearly 2,700 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 heading into Monday. More than 500 coronavirus patients were in ICUs.

The positivity rate for tests as of Thursday was 8.65%, with a statewide rate of transmission at 1.32, Murphy said.

With 11 new deaths reported Monday, at least 14,960 people have died from coronavirus-related complications with another about 1,800 deaths suspected to be related to the virus.

On Sunday, Murphy signed an order to extend the public health emergency another 30 days as needed with the virus still spreading.

"These declarations, unless extended, expire after 30 days," Murphy said Monday. "We’re in the midst of the second wave, and we can’t let our guard down."

