When Will Rain Likely Be Falling This Thanksgiving?

What to Know Rain is likely on Thanksgiving, so what's the timing?

The rain is most likely in the morning with some clearing likely in the afternoon.

Temps will be above average Thursday so you won't need to bundle up.

With families weighing Thanksgiving plans and looking to gather outside amid coronavirus concerns and warnings from local, state and federal governments and health experts, this Thursday's weather forecast is as critical as ever.

It looks like we're going to be off to a rainy start on Thanksgiving Day. However, we will see some improvement Thursday afternoon and temperatures will be mild.

A slow-moving storm system will head across the plain states and the Midwest spreading clouds into the Philadelphia area late Wednesday.

The chances for rain begin Wednesday night, with temperatures in the lower 50s. For Thanksgiving Day, rain is most likely in the morning with some gradual afternoon clearing. Unfortunately some lingering showers in the afternoon can't completely be ruled out.

Although we'll start with temperatures in the low 50s, Thanksgiving afternoon will warm into the low 60s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Clouds will clear out Thursday night and with partly sunny skies Friday we will warm to near 60 in the afternoon.