WATCH: Gov. Murphy Says Parents Should Have Remote Learning Options Amid Coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says schools should allow for families to opt into all remote learning amid the novel coronavirus

The all-virtual option is included in new guidance the New Jersey Department of Education is releasing Friday.

"Our top priority is keeping students, their parents and educators safe," Murphy said. "To do that, flexibility, local decision making, and empowering parents and educators are all critical."

The first-term Democrat has been joined by Education Department Interim Commissioner Kevin Dehmer and other state leaders at the 1 p.m. news briefing. You can watch it live on this page.

About one month ago, Murphy and then Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet laid out plans for a careful in-person school experience in the fall.

Murphy said that four principles guide that reopening plan: Ensuring a conducive learning atmosphere, supporting educational leaders, providing policy guidance and necessary funding to schools and securing continuity of learning.

On Friday, Murphy said that parents and guardians would be allowed to opt-out of in-person education and choose all remote learning for their children when schools reopen this fall.

"With today’s (department of education) guidance, we’re providing districts with even greater flexibility to ensure that they can meet this need," Murphy said.

Murphy is leaving it open to schools and districts about how the school year will look amid COVID-19.

"We’re not mandating any one specific way to move forward," the first-term Democrat said.

With the start of the school year still six weeks away, Murphy is leaving open the possibility for the plan to change as more coronavirus data is learned.

"We will continue to assess the realities of this virus on-the-ground, and how they may impact schools’ plans broadly," Murphy said. "We will make changes in real time if needed."

As of Friday, more than 178,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in New Jersey since the start of the outbreak. At least 13,845 people had died from coronavirus-related complications, with 36 new deaths added Friday. Another nearly 2,000 death are suspected to be related to COVID-19.

As of July 20 the spot positivity was under 3% and the rate of transmission was at 0.84, Murphy said.

"The lower both numbers get, the slower the spread," Murphy said.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

This story is developing and will be updated.