school year

Gov. Murphy to Reveal Plan for Reopening NJ Schools Amid Coronavirus This Fall

By NBC10 Staff

What will school be like in New Jersey this fall?

On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Department of Education are expected to reveal their guidance for schools reopening amid the coronavirus this fall.

The first-term Democrat said Thursday that he would use his Friday coronavirus news briefing to discuss the "no one size fits all" measures that will be released.

The state's roughly 600 school districts, plus private schools, conducted remote lessons to end last school year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. It's unclear how the school year will resume, whether in person, remotely, or some combination of both.

But Murphy added that districts will have flexibility to craft reopening plans.

You can watch Murphy’s announcement live on this page at 1 p.m. Friday.

Entering Friday, New Jersey reported more than 170,000 COVID-19 cases. At least 13,018 coronavirus-related deaths are confirmed, with another 1,854 suspected.

