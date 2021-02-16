Most Philadelphians Could Receive Coronavirus Vaccines by July, City Estimates

Philadelphia's general population could be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in June - and receive their shots by the end of July, the city's top health official said Tuesday. It was a first attempt to estimate when the light at the end of tunnel could arrive, after the city logged its 3,000th death from the virus.

Dr. Thomas Farley gave his cautious prediction after the Biden Administration purchased 600 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines - enough to vaccinate a huge chunk of the nation's population.

If those doses are available by the end of July and Philly gets its share, Farley estimated:

The current Phase 1B could last until roughly the end of April;

Phase 1C could end around the end of May;

Phase 2, where everyone is eligible for a vaccine, could start in June.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

In that scenario, "we would reach everyone who wants the vaccine by the end of July," Farley told reporters.

He said the rough timeline could change depending on how quickly Pfizer and Moderna ship out their doses, what other vaccines are approved (such as Johnson & Johnson) and how quickly the city can scale up its vaccine sites.

"We’ve had a very tough winter, that will still be tough. Things will be improving in the spring, but there’s real hope for the summer," Farley said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.