Using Linc as Vaccine Site May Take Shots Away From Philadelphians, Top Doc Says

A proposal to use the Eagles’ stadium as a mass coronavirus vaccination site has buy-in from some City Council members, but Philadelphia’s top doctor says it could leave out those who most need a vaccine, exacerbate racial inequities and possibly divert vaccines toward non-Philadelphians.

While Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley has left open the possibility of using Lincoln Financial Field as a mass vaccination clinic in the future, he says doing so right now would not be “the best way” to administer limited supplies of vaccine. Despite that, several council members, spearheaded by Councilman Allan Domb, are leading an effort to use the stadium to inoculate people.

Domb is among those gathering Wednesday to outline their plan to use Lincoln Financial Field “and other large outdoor sites to assist with the City of Philadelphia’s mass vaccination efforts in neighborhoods across the city.”

Domb will be joined by Council members Cindy Bass, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Derek Green, Mark Squilla, Kenyatta Johnson and Bobby Henon, as well as state legislators.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

In a statement, an Eagles spokesperson said the team “will await further guidance, but stand ready to help our community in any way possible to help ensure a safe and efficient vaccination process at our stadium.”

The proposal, however, has not yet received buy-in from Farley.

“Remember, we have three goals: getting vaccine out quickly, getting vaccine to people for whom we can save the most lives in the early going, and racial equity. A drive-thru site at a stadium works against the second and third,” Farley told Domb and other Council members during a hearing Friday.

The doctor reiterated that point during a coronavirus briefing with the press Tuesday, adding that Philadelphians without cars may not be able to access the South Philadelphia stadium and that people from outside the city – including those from the Philadelphia’s surrounding counties, Delaware or New Jersey – could take vital shots away from Philadelphians.

The city, he said, is only allocated doses based on its own population, not based on that of the greater metropolitan area, meaning that opening a site easily accessible to non-residents would potentially take away already scarce vaccines from Philadelphians. Instead, the goal should be for mass vaccination clinics to be more centrally located and accessible to people who do not own cars, Farley said.

Indeed, on Tuesday the city announced a partnership that would see teachers, child care providers and other staff who work with children get the vaccine at either the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Roberts Center or one of six pop-up clinics at locations within the School District of Philadelphia.

Domb, however, insists that Philadelphia should follow the lead of other cities, like Los Angeles and New York, which have already begun using professional sports stadiums to administer shots.