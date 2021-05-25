Live in Delaware? Vaccinated? You Could Win $302,000!

If you live in Delaware, you could be eligible to win $302,000 in cash just for receiving your COVID-19 vaccine.

Or you might win $5,000 in cash in twice-weekly drawings -- or other prizes.

The prizes are part of a new initiative, called “DE Wins!,” which the state launched on Tuesday to provide public education and incentives for vaccination. Small businesses will also offer incentives to Delawareans who get their shots, according to a state press release.

One group of prizes targets Delawareans 18 and older who get vaccinated between Tuesday and June 29. Those people will be entered for a chance to win one of two $5,000 cash prizes each week. Or, they could win a four-day vacation, Firefly Music Festival tickets or free tolls in the state of Delaware.

Another group of prizes targets young people aged 12 to 17 vaccinated at any time. They could win a full scholarship to a public Delaware university. Or they could win prizes that include packages from Funland in Rehoboth, the Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Delmarva Shorebirds.

The Delaware Lottery will conduct the drawings on Mondays and Fridays from May 31 to June 30, according to the release.

On June 30, to wrap up the campaign, the state will enter every vaccinated Delaware resident into a drawing for a $302,000 cash prize and two low-number Delaware license plates. The drawing will be conducted by the Delaware Lottery.

The Delaware Division of Small Businesses also launched the Small Business Incentive Fund to reimburse qualifying businesses, such as restaurants, bars, breweries and gyms, for incentives they give to vaccinated people.

Delawareans who receive the vaccine at locations managed by the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency between May 25 and June 29 will also receive a $10 gift card.

“Our goal is to reach 70 percent of vaccinated adults in Delaware in the coming weeks, and to continue vaccinating as many Delawareans as possible against COVID-19,” Governor John Carney said. “This incentive and public education campaign will help get us there.

Delaware providers have administered 881,281 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 24, bringing the percentage of adults who have received at least one dose to 65.