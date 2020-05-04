During the coronavirus pandemic, polls in our area will remain open for the upcoming primaries, but with additional safety measures.

States are encouraging voters to stay safe and be responsible should they vote in person. At least one state in the region is distributing a supply of personal protective equipment and sanitizing kits to polling places.

Officials are working to make the process safe, but it hasn't been smooth everywhere. Wisconsin saw depressed turnout and seven cases of coronavirus tied to in-person voting in last month's primary in Milwaukee. Voters there waited in long lines and many were at the site for hours.

States have options to vote by mail to save a trip to the polling place. Here's where, when and how to do it.

Pennsylvania

The state is approaching 1 million applications for mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news conference about voting Monday.

May 26 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot, but the state encourages doing it sooner rather than later, to help staff manage what is already an unprecedented number of applications.

You can apply for a mail-in ballot at VotesPA.com/MailBallot. Voters who previously applied before the election was rescheduled do not need to reapply.

For in-person voting, the state is distributing $13 million in grants to counties that may need increased staffing or more equipment like high-volume scanners to handle an increased volume of mail-in ballots and applications. Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said counties can also use that money for personal protective equipment (PPE) for poll workers.

The state is also distributing thousands of precinct protection kits containing PPE for poll workers. The kits include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, floor markings (to encourage social distancing) and supplies to disinfect voting machines.

Some polling locations may be moved or consolidated due to the pandemic. Boockvar said the state can compel certain locations schools to open for the election, but will have to work with others like private businesses that serve as polling places.

The state needs to have in-person voting because some voters with disabilities may not be able to vote by mail in this election, Boockvar said. Officials are working on an option that would be in place for the general election in November.

Delaware

The state moved its primary to June 2 and is accepting any absentee ballots that are received before 8 p.m. that day.

But first, you have to apply for an absentee ballot. The state does not list a deadline, but it's best to do it sooner rather than later to ensure it arrives in time.

You can request an absentee ballot at iVOTE.DE.gov or by calling your county election office and asking for a paper application.

On the application, state your reason for the ballot - self-quarantine and social distancing are accepted reasons, according to a state flyer on voting during the pandemic.

More information (in English and Spanish) is available here.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order that pushed the primary back to July 7. Several special and municipal elections, including Ventnor and Ocean City, were rescheduled by executive order to May 12, and will take place exclusively by mail.

The state's website says the July 7 primary may be held exclusively by mail, but no decision has been made yet.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is June 30. In-person applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. the day before the election.

Apply for a ballot online here.