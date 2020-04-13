New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his fellow northeast governors will coordinate the return to somewhat normal once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

The announcement came Monday afternoon as New Jersey announced that 94 more people had died from COVID-19 complications to bring the total number of virus-related deaths in the Garden State to 2,443.

The total number of cases was at least 64,854 as of Monday.

The northern part of New Jersey has been particularly hard hit by the deadly coronavirus, but deaths have been reported in every South Jersey county as well.

Businesses and workers have been shuttered in New Jersey. The agreement with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Delaware Gov. John Carney, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the governors of Connecticut and Rhode Island would start an advisory council focused on making sure life returns to some sort of normal in these states in a coordinated manner.

BREAKING: NJ, NY, CT, PA, DE, and RI have formed a regional advisory council to help guide our re-opening once the #COVID19 emergency has passed.



We cannot act on our own. We must be smart & tactical in how our region comes out of this, or else we’ll be right back to square one. pic.twitter.com/fZeOk3GBca — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 13, 2020

Murphy is expected to talk more about the plan at a 3 p.m. Monday news conference you can watch live on this page.