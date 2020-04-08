coronavirus

How and When to Vote by Mail in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

All three states have changed their primary dates and made it easier to vote by mail in response to the COVID-19 crisis

Voto hispano durante súper martes
TELEMUNDO 62

Miles saldrán a votar este martes en las elecciones primarias en Texas.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Pennsylvania

Primary election day: June 2

Must apply for a mail-in ballot by: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26

Registered voters can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot online with a valid PA driver's license or photo I.D. from PennDOT.

You do not need to specify a reason to mail in a ballot, but people who wish to vote absentee must specify their reason.

Here's where to get more information about mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.

New Jersey

Primary election day: July 7

Must apply for a mail-in ballot by: May 30

Registered voters who want to vote by mail should mail the application to their county clerk's office. A list of all county clerk offices is here.

Applications must be received by the county clerk 7 days prior to the election.

Here's where to get more information about mail-in voting in New Jersey.

Delaware

Primary electon day: June 2

Registered voters who want to vote absentee should go to ivote.de.gov to complete an absentee ballot application online. Or voters can contact their county's election office for a paper application. You will have to give a reason for voting absentee, but self-quarantine or social distancing is allowed as a reason.

After your absentee ballot arrives, you must return it to your county elections office by 8 p.m. on June 2.

Here's where to get more information about mail-in voting in Delaware.

howell township 22 mins ago

Man With COVID-19 Goes on Shoplifting Spree at NJ Lowe’s Store, Police Say

coronavirus pandemmic 3 hours ago

Couple Married for 50 Years Die Minutes Apart From Coronavirus While Holding Hands

This article tagged under:

coronaviruselectionsMail-in Voting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us