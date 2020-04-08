How and When to Vote by Mail in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

Pennsylvania

Primary election day: June 2

Must apply for a mail-in ballot by: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26

Registered voters can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot online with a valid PA driver's license or photo I.D. from PennDOT.

You do not need to specify a reason to mail in a ballot, but people who wish to vote absentee must specify their reason.

Here's where to get more information about mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.

New Jersey

Primary election day: July 7

Must apply for a mail-in ballot by: May 30

Registered voters who want to vote by mail should mail the application to their county clerk's office. A list of all county clerk offices is here.

Applications must be received by the county clerk 7 days prior to the election.

Here's where to get more information about mail-in voting in New Jersey.

Delaware

Primary electon day: June 2

Registered voters who want to vote absentee should go to ivote.de.gov to complete an absentee ballot application online. Or voters can contact their county's election office for a paper application. You will have to give a reason for voting absentee, but self-quarantine or social distancing is allowed as a reason.

After your absentee ballot arrives, you must return it to your county elections office by 8 p.m. on June 2.

Here's where to get more information about mail-in voting in Delaware.