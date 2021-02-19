A 24-hour coronavirus vaccination event is looking to get people in Philadelphia's hardest-hit neighborhoods vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is holding a "Vaxathon" from noon Friday until noon Saturday at Temple University's Liacouras Center on North Broad Street in North Philadelphia. The walk-up vaccine event is first-come, first served.

Not just anyone can walk up to get a dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The event is aimed at vaccinating people in Philadelphia's 1B vaccination group. The BDCC is looking to serve "frontline workers at high risk for exposure who perform essential duties, persons working and residing in congregate settings, persons 75 years and older, and persons with high-risk medical conditions," according to a flyer for the event.

You also must live in one of the "zip codes with the highest incidence of COVID-19 disease and death during the pandemic," organizers said. These are the 20 zip codes you must live in to receive your vaccine: 19104, 19119, 19120, 19121, 19123, 19126, 19131, 19132, 19133, 19138, 19139, 19140, 19141, 19142, 19143, 19144, 19146, 19150, 19151, 19153.