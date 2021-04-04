The development of a new Topgolf in Northeast Philadelphia is expected to begin April 19 and another facility in King of Prussia is anticipated to get underway this summer, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Topgolf in Northeast Philadelphia will be constructed on 27 acres at the former Nabisco and Mondelēz International factory at 12000 Roosevelt Blvd. The King of Prussia facility will rise at the former American Baptist Churches USA headquarters at 588 N. Gulph Road. That property totals 48.5 acres.

Topgolf as an entertainment concept for families and corporate gatherings was popular before the pandemic and excelled during the coronavirus. The popularity of golf has grown since it provided an outdoor, socially distanced activity.

Each Topgolf has three stories, totals 68,000 square feet and costs about $35 million to build out. The facilities involve extensive technology and electronic systems for ball collection systems.

