Northeast Philadelphia

Two Topgolf Locations Coming to Philadelphia Region

Topgolf locations are to be developed in both Northeast Philadelphia and King of Prussia, Montgomery County

By Natalie Kostelni | Philadelphia Business Journal

Golfer takes a swing at a Topgolf
Rich Lipski/The The Washington Post via Getty Images

The development of a new Topgolf in Northeast Philadelphia is expected to begin April 19 and another facility in King of Prussia is anticipated to get underway this summer, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Topgolf in Northeast Philadelphia will be constructed on 27 acres at the former Nabisco and Mondelēz International factory at 12000 Roosevelt Blvd. The King of Prussia facility will rise at the former American Baptist Churches USA headquarters at 588 N. Gulph Road. That property totals 48.5 acres.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

CENTER CITY Jan 31, 2020

Indoor Golf Ready to Tee Off in Center City

NCAA Tournament 15 hours ago

Gonzaga Stuns UCLA on Buzzer-Beater to Reach National Championship

Topgolf as an entertainment concept for families and corporate gatherings was popular before the pandemic and excelled during the coronavirus. The popularity of golf has grown since it provided an outdoor, socially distanced activity.

Each Topgolf has three stories, totals 68,000 square feet and costs about $35 million to build out. The facilities involve extensive technology and electronic systems for ball collection systems.

PBJ.com has details about the development plans at each new Topgolf site.

Get the latest business news from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

Northeast PhiladelphiaMontgomery CountyKing of Prussiagolftopgolf
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us