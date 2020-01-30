CENTER CITY

Indoor Golf Ready to Tee Off in Center City

Friends can go for a round of golf without having to stray from Center City

By Kennedy Rose – Philadelphia Business Journal

Get your clubs ready: Indoor golf will debut in Center City this weekend. 

Five Iron Golf will open in nearly 6,000 square feet of space on the ground level of an apartment tower at 2116 Chestnut St. The Philadelphia location will have eight indoor golf simulators along with access to practice space, lessons and a full bar with food and televisions.

The space has room for events and can occupy up to 100 people. Guests can participate in leagues and make use of the center’s showers, as well.

Founded in 2017, Five Iron Golf has two locations in its hometown of New York, one in Baltimore and another in Chicago. Five Iron set up shop in Baltimore in July, signing a lease in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood for 10,000 square feet of space. 

