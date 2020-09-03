Social Distancing and Beauty: Philly Art Museum Reopens Amid Coronavirus

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is reopening its doors in time for Labor Day weekend. The reopening comes about six months after the iconic art collection along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The art museum will reopen to the general public on Sunday, Sept. 6, with pay-what-you-want admission. Members are getting an early chance to visit the art collections on Sept. 3, 4 and 5.

The museum will operate on limited hours and all guests are encouraged to book tickets ahead of time due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The art museum will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Capacity in the museum's galleries and elevators will be limited, all guests over 2 must wear masks and all guests should remain 6 feet apart from other groups, the PMA said. All visitors will have their temperatures checked as they enter through the north entrance off the Kelly Drive.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building and enhanced cleaning will take place throughout the day.

Don't come hungry as "dining service and water fountains are not available at this time; outside food and drink are not permitted," PMA said. Travel light as the coat room is also closed.

PMA has full visitor tips and policies listed on its website.

While the art museum’s nearly 200 galleries will be reopened with the coronavirus-related safety measures in place, the Perelman Building and historic houses remain closed.

Originally, PMA said the nearby Rodin Museum would also reopen, but that museum remains closed.

PMA's reopening follows the reopening of other museum district attractions like the Franklin Institute and the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University with coronavirus-related safety measures in place. The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City is also welcoming back guests.

Old City Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is reopening to the public just in time for Labor Day weekend. Museum president and CEO Scott Stephenson talks to Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle about what history buffs can see when they visit.

The future isn't so clear for all Philadelphia museums. Children's favorite Please Touch Museum in Fairmount Park has pushed reopening until 2021, at the earliest.