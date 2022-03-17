Business

Rita's to Open in Rivers Casino Philadelphia With Plans to Expand

New locations could include stores in additional casinos, as well as in airports and stadiums

By Ryan Mulligan | Philadelphia Business Journal

Rita's Italian Ice will open a new location inside Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Sunday, kickstarting an effort by the company to break into non-traditional spaces, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Trevose-based Rita's, which already has more than 550 locations nationwide, plans to open 50 more stores this year, CEO Linda Chadwick told the Business Journal in January. Those new locations could include stores in additional casinos, as well as in airports and stadiums.

The chain will open its first airport location at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in May or June. Rita's also plans to open a store at Camden Yards, the home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles, this spring, company officials said.

