Golden Globes Live Updates: ‘Schitt's Creek,' ‘Soul,' ‘Mank' and More Vie for Top Hollywood Honors

This is CNBC's live blog covering the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards. This blog will be updated throughout the evening as news breaks.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will kick off this year's awards season on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC as they host the 78th Golden Globes from opposite coasts.

Fey will be at the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Amy Poehler will be at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, but the show will lack its star-studded audience. Instead a small group of front-line and essential workers will attend the ceremony, which honors the best of television and film.

The nominees highlight much of what folks watched during the pandemic lockdown of 2020. Shows like "Queen's Gambit," "The Crown," "Schitt's Creek" and "Ted Lasso" look to square off in the television categories while "Mank," "Nomadland," "Hamilton" and "Palm Springs" vie for the top awards in the film segment.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Mank," a film centered around "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, landed six nominations, the most of any film this year. The film helped Netflix snag the most nominations, with 42.

"Schitt's Creek," which swept the Emmy Awards in 2020, tallied five nominations including four nods in acting categories and one for best comedy series.

Read a full list of this year's nominees here. And look for live updates throughout the night.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

And the winner is...

John Boyega, "Small Axe"

Also nominated:

Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"

Donald Southerland, "The Undoing"

—Sarah Whitten

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

And the winner is...

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Also nominated:

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"

—Sarah Whitten

HFPA to address lack of Black voters during Golden Globes telecast

During NBC's Golden Globes preshow, co-host Susan Kelechi Watson ("This Is Us") told viewers that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will address its lack of Black voters during the telecast.

The HFPA is a group of 87 Los Angeles-based journalists that work for foreign media outlets. None of these members are Black.

"We are told that the HFPA will address it directly in the show tonight," Watson said. "And I for one am very much looking forward to hearing what they have to say."

—Sarah Whitten

Black-led dramas left out of the running for best picture

It was a banner year for Black ensemble films. "One Night in Miami," "Da 5 Bloods," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Judas and the Black Messiah" stunned critics. However, none of these films were nominated for best picture or best screenplay.

While Regina King's directorial debut earned her a Golden Globes nomination, her film "One Night in Miami" was denied the best picture nod in the drama category.

Netflix

"One Night in Miami" secured nominations for best original song and best supporting actor for Leslie Odom Jr., who portrayed Cooke. Still, many expected the film to get a best picture nomination and a best screenplay nod for Kemp Powers, who also co-wrote and co-directed the Pixar film "Soul."

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" garnered acting nominations for Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman and "Judas and the Black Messiah" earned a best supporting actor nomination and one for best song. "Da 5 Bloods" was shut out.

—Sarah Whitten

Netflix heads into the ceremony with the most nominations

Netflix snagged the most nominations for the 78th Golden Globes, with 42.

Twenty of those nods came from television shows like "The Queen's Gambit," "Ozark," "The Crown" and "Unorthodox." The rest came from films like "Mank," and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Netflix has secured an outstanding number of nominations in recent years, often topping the list as the most nominated distributor. This domination underscores the changing Hollywood landscape, one that embraces streaming content just as much as traditional television or theatrical releases.

Still, just because a distributor has the most nominations doesn't automatically mean it generates the most wins. Netflix has a habit of amassing nominations, but hasn't had a solid history of turning those nods into trophies.

At both the Golden Globes ceremony and the Academy Awards last year, Netflix led the pack with the most nominations. Out of 17 nods at the Globes, Netflix took home two prizes. At the Oscars, its 24 nominations also resulted in just two wins.

—Sarah Whitten

A historic year for the best directing category

History was made this year during the unveiling of the 2021 Golden Globe nominees.

The Hollywood Foreign Press honored three female directors, the first time that more than one woman has been nominated in the best director category in any one year.

Getty Images

Regina King was nominated for "One Night in Miami," Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland" and Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman." David Fincher was also nominated for directing "Mank" and Aaron Sorkin for "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

If one of these women secures the award, it will be the first time a female director has won since 1984, when Barbara Streisand secured an award for "Yentl."

—Sarah Whitten

HFPA slammed for absence of Black voters ahead of ceremony

Just days before the Golden Globes ceremony, Time's Up, the Hollywood coalition formed in the wake of the #MeToo movement, as well as a number of high profile celebrities slammed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on social media for its lack of Black memberships.

The HFPA is a group of 87 Los Angeles-based journalists that work for foreign media outlets. Earlier this week, it was discovered that the association didn't have a single Black voter in its organization.

VALERIE MACON | AFP | Getty Images

The revelation, which came courtesy of reporting from the Los Angeles Times, only increased the outrage Hollywood felt over the absence of several Black-centric films from the nomination pool.

"Da 5 Bloods," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," " One Night in Miami" and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" were all left out of best picture contention.

On Thursday, the HFPA issued a statement that said it was "fully committed" to diversifying its membership.

"We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible," the organization said.

This pledge seemed insufficient to the Time's Up, which only a day later, tweeted "A cosmetic fix isn't enough."

—Sarah Whitten

How to watch the Golden Globes without cable

For those that wish to tune into the annual awards show, but don't have cable, there are plenty of options.

The ceremony will be available to stream on:

Roku

Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

Sling TV

Fubo TV

NBC's website, app or its streaming service Peacock

—Sarah Whitten