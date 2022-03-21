Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Apple Supplier Foxconn Resumes Normal Operations After Covid Disruption

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

AFP | Getty Images
  • Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, has "basically" resumed normal operations in Shenzhen, China according to Reuters.
  • It had paused operations after an uptick of Covid cases in the region.

Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, has "basically" resumed normal operations in Shenzhen, China after an uptick in Covid cases in the area caused it to pause production last week, according to Reuters.

Foxconn said on Wednesday it had partially resumed production in Shenzhen by implementing a "closed loop" system with employees who live on the campus.

Though Foxconn produces some iPhones, iPads and Macs in Shenzhen, nearly half of iPhones are produced in a factory in Henan province, according to a Bank of America note last week. The analysts said at the time that the company could relocate production in the short term if the lockdown was not extensive.

Still, the initial pause came just days after Apple announced several new products and created concern that the shutdown could cause product shortages.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Business 23 mins ago

Coal's a ‘Stupid Investment' and We're ‘Sleepwalking to Climate Catastrophe,' Says UN Chief Guterres

Business 37 mins ago

U.S. Space Companies Poised to Benefit as Russia Cuts Ties to Industry, Analyst Says

WATCH: What Apple's largest manufacturer Foxconn does, and what it's really up to in Wisconsin

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUS: NewsTechnologysocial mediaChina
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us